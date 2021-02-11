Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF remained flat at $$75.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

