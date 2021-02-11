Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$108.00 and last traded at C$107.72, with a volume of 40034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$114.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$88.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

