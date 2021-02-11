Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.