Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 116.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $447.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,817.32 or 0.99916425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00087725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

