Truist Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $48.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.70.

Aflac stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

