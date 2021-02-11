Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 57.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,998.75 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,034 shares of company stock worth $8,852,017. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

