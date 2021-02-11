Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,030 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after buying an additional 667,210 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,242,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,502,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 529,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,877,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

