Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 375 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Leidos were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $2,937,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.