Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

