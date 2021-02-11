Trust Co. of Vermont Has $331,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $272.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

