Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

