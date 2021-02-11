Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,349 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 970.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 222,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,168,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $133.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

