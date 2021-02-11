Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 695 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.