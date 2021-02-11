Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

