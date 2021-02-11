Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,062 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,009,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,504 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 273,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

