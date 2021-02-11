Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 109,103 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,260,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,832. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.