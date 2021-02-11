Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,463,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,054. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

