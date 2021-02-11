Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $143.22. 39,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.