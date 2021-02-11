Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.47% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 519,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

