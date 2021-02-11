TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.81

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.81 and last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 2895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

