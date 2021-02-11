Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Hold Rating for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD)

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.16.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$28.80 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.08.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

