Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.70. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.50.

About Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

