Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 1,948,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,323,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The company has a market cap of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

