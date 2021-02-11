Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Turmeric Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.28.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

About Turmeric Acquisition

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.