Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE TPB traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37 and a beta of 0.58.

TPB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

