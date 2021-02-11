Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.13.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $433.30 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,396 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

