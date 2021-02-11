Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,362,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

