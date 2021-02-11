U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.