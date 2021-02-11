Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $370.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $290.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI stock opened at $349.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $362.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.