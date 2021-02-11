UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in UDR by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

