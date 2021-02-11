UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.82 for the period. UDR also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.88-$2.00 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 84,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.