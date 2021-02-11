Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.