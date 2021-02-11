Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,831. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

