Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,807,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,810. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

