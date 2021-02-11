Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading 8.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.45. 12,501,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 5,642,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

