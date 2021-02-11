Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post sales of $168.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Unifi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

