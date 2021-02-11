Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

