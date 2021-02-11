Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 632.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.