Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

