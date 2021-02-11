Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $836.96 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $21.03 or 0.00044111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and approximately $836.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,116,931 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

