United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE UNC opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$74.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.53.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

