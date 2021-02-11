United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $6,815,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

