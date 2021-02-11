United States Antimony Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,494 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,491% compared to the typical daily volume of 471 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $1.78 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

