UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UNH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,355. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

