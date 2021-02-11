Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,857. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -383.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

