USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 196,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

