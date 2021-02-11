USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $13,559,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

