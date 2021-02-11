Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. 7,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

