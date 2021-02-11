Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Jentner Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,249. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

