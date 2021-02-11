Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $274,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.23. 2,733,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

